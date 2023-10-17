Open Menu

Shaheed Sepoy Waris Khan Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 11:50 PM

The funeral prayer of Shaheed Sepoy Waris Khan, who embraced martyrdom in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists in Miran Shah area of North Waziristan on Monday was held with full military honors in his native town Karak District on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The funeral prayer of Shaheed Sepoy Waris Khan, who embraced martyrdom in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists in Miran Shah area of North Waziristan on Monday was held with full military honors in his native town Karak District on Tuesday.

A large number of army officers, soldiers, relatives and local people participated in the funeral prayer of the martyr, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Sepoy Waris Khan left behind a widow and two sons besides parents to mourn.

"The determination and morale of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army cannot be shaken by the cowardly acts of the terrorists. The war against terrorism will continue until the end of the last terrorist," the ISPR said.

