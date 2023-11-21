Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto’s contribution for survival of democracy, people’s rights acknowledged

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said that Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto is an embodiment of revolutionary thinking, unwavering determination and sacrifice in the struggle for the survival of democracy and people’s rights in Pakistan.

Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto was born on November 21, 1958, the younger son of Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the younger brother of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

According to a news release issued here, the PPP Chairman, in his message on the 65th birth anniversary of Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto, said that Shaheed’s passion, thought and vision for the people of Pakistan, especially the youth, was unparalleled.

“Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto’s revolutionary thinking, fraternal relationship with party workers and firm commitment are a beacon of light for us,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed to the party workers and the public to remember Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto in their prayers today.