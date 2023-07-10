QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Building of Shaheed Skindar University Khuzdar was completed with huge amount of Rs, 2.84 billion in three years by efforts of former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

According to press release, Vice Chancellor would be appointed soon for the University and processes of higher education to be launched for interest of students of Khuzdar and the completion of university building would be brought in changing of education in Jhalwan area of Khuzdar.

However, Ex, CM Balochistan, Chief of Jhalwan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri had laid foundation stone of the University in tenure of regime.

The press release further said that the building of the varsity was made earthquake proof which would be resolved the students of the remote areas of Khuzdar while they had moved to other areas of country including Karachi and other areas in past for getting education.

Public circles welcomed the education-friendly initiatives of Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and termed the completion of the university as an important milestone.