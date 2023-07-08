Shaheed Wani imbibed new spirit in resistance movement against unlawful Indian rule: AJK Prime Minster

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 08 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Choudhry while paying eulogizing tributes to Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani on Saturday said that Wani's martyrdom imbibed new spirit in the ongoing struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from unlawful Indian occupation.

"Burhan Wani will always be remembered in the annals of Kashmir as a symbol of courage and resistance", the PM said adding that Wani had imbibed new spirit in the resistance movement by sacrificing his life.

He said that the Kashmiri nation will continue the mission of Shaheed Burhan Wani and other martyrs who laid down their lives for the noble cause of freedom from Indian occupation.

"No power can stop the struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom of the motherland from Indian shackles", he said adding India cannot suppress Kashmiris' spirit and passion for freedom through its military might.

Stressing the need for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the AJK PM said that it was high time that the world should realize the fact that peace in the restive region would remain a distant dream unless the lingering dispute was resolved according to the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

"Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory that needs to be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council", he underlined.

Urging the world community to help stop continued bloodshed and violence in the region, the PM said there was a dire need that the world should take effective notice of the systematic genocide in Kashmir.

"Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have crossed all limits of barbarism and brutality", he said adding that IIOJK was now the world's highest militarized zone where over one million armed Indian troops were stationed.

He said that India's hands were stained with the blood of Kashmiris. More than 6,000 unmarked graves have been discovered in occupied Kashmir. "India is the largest terrorist country in the world which is engaged in genocide in Occupied Jammu Kashmir".

He further said adding that India has issued fake domiciles to more than five million Indian national Hindus to change the demographics of the IIOJK.

Terming Hindutva ideology as a threat to peace and stability in the region, the PM said that India under Modi regime was no longer safe for Muslims and other minorities. After August 5, 2019, he said, "India had turned Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into military cantonment where basic human rights of citizens were always denied and innocent Kashmiris were being martyred by Indian occupying forces".