Shaheed Z.A Bhutto 96th birth anniversary will be celebrates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The 96th birth anniversary of the Founder Chairman and the Former Prime Minister Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be celebrated on Thursday in Larkana, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Naudero.

Glowing tributes would be paid to Shaheed Bhutto, also known as Quaid-e-Awam, for his services to the nation and the country. The programmes for the anniversary will start with the recitation of the Holy Quran at his grave on Friday. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was born on January 5, 1928 he laid the foundation of democracy in the country with the formation of the Pakistan People’s Party on November 30, 1967.

Floral wreaths will be laid at the grave, and special prayers will be held for the departed soul. Various wings of the PPP will hold functions across the country to mark the day.

PPP activists have planned events in all major cities where the local leadership would speak about Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's life and political philosophy. After the events, cakes will be cut in honour of the founder's birthday.