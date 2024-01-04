Open Menu

Shaheed Z.A Bhutto 96th Birth Anniversary Will Be Celebrates

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Shaheed Z.A Bhutto 96th birth anniversary will be celebrates

The 96th birth anniversary of the Founder Chairman and the Former Prime Minister Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be celebrated on Thursday in Larkana, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Naudero

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The 96th birth anniversary of the Founder Chairman and the Former Prime Minister Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be celebrated on Thursday in Larkana, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Naudero.

Glowing tributes would be paid to Shaheed Bhutto, also known as Quaid-e-Awam, for his services to the nation and the country. The programmes for the anniversary will start with the recitation of the Holy Quran at his grave on Friday. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was born on January 5, 1928 he laid the foundation of democracy in the country with the formation of the Pakistan People’s Party on November 30, 1967.

Floral wreaths will be laid at the grave, and special prayers will be held for the departed soul. Various wings of the PPP will hold functions across the country to mark the day.

PPP activists have planned events in all major cities where the local leadership would speak about Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's life and political philosophy. After the events, cakes will be cut in honour of the founder's birthday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Larkana Naudero January November All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ATC issues arrest warrants against 100 accused inc ..

ATC issues arrest warrants against 100 accused including local PTI leadership

8 minutes ago
 Russia keeps border schools shut as deadly strikes ..

Russia keeps border schools shut as deadly strikes hit Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to make features of country's t ..

Efforts being made to make features of country's tourism application: Wasi Ahmad

17 minutes ago
 China expresses deep condolences over death of Sar ..

China expresses deep condolences over death of Sartaj Aziz

17 minutes ago
 PML-N to make clean sweep in next elections: Lehri

PML-N to make clean sweep in next elections: Lehri

17 minutes ago
 TotalEnergies to review land buyouts in contested ..

TotalEnergies to review land buyouts in contested Africa projects

17 minutes ago
Global Health Security Summit to prepare epidemics ..

Global Health Security Summit to prepare epidemics control strategy: Dr Nadeem

17 minutes ago
 Strikes shut doors at world-famous French monument ..

Strikes shut doors at world-famous French monuments

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan to always champion Jammu & Kashmir cause: ..

Pakistan to always champion Jammu & Kashmir cause: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq ..

17 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes ac ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes action against election code vio ..

59 minutes ago
 Court defers indictment against PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court defers indictment against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

60 minutes ago
 Irregularities' allegations in FCPS seats to be in ..

Irregularities' allegations in FCPS seats to be investigated: ED PIMS

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan