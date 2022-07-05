(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 45 years have passed since the undemocratic step of toppling Bhutto's government but its outfalls still haunt the society.

He said that a dictator overthrew Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's democratic government on July 5, 1977.

He said if Shaheed Bhutto's government not been ousted, the country would have reveled in continuity of democracy, strengthening of political institutions and economy at large.

He said that despite having sacrificed their leaderships' lives, PPP is the only party which continues to struggle for democracy.