Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 08:42 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of real democracy and he linked all the decisions with the intention of the people.
He stated this in his message on the 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
The CM said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto fought to serve the people in true sense, the impression and charm of Shaheed Bhutto's personality is still in people's minds.
He said that guidance from people for difficult issues was the hallmark of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's politics adding that Bhutto's vision would carry the guiding principles of democracy and social justice.
The CM said that Shaheed Bhutto's legacy was an example for all of us, justice principles of his need to be adopted.
By following these principles, Pakistan can be freed from political, economic and social problems, he said.
He said that PPP was trying to provide equal rights to the downtrodden sections saying that the people of Sindh and Balochistan have expressed confidence in the PPP party.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that he would deliver the people from the problems who were facing by following the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
