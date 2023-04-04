Close
Shaheed Zulfiquar Bhutto Lauded For Matchless Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Shaheed Zulfiquar Bhutto lauded for matchless services

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Divisional President Pakistan People's Party Khalid Hanif Lodhi paid rich tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 44th death anniversary which was observed here on Tuesday.

He stated that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto united Muslim ummah by convening Islamic Conference.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was an international leader, he said addressing a ceremony in connection with 44th Martyrdom Anniversary of Shaheed Bhutto, here. Khalid Hanif Lodhi stated that Bhutto made the country an atomic power. His social, political, and defense services would be remembered for a long time. If Bhutto had been alive today, the country would not have suffered economically, said Lodhi.

He stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the next prime minister.

On this occasion, PPP local leadership including Khawaja Rizwan Alam and many others were also present. In another ceremony, known lawyer Habib Ullah Shakir also eulogized the service of Shaheed ZAB. He stated that dictators wanted to put an end to PPP politics but PPP emerged again under the leadership of Benazir Bhutto. Now, Bilawal Zardari is also achieving unique recognition at the national and international levels. He added that PPP always raised its voice for delivery rights towards the poor and PPP would continue the same spirit in future also.

