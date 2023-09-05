Open Menu

Shaheen Afridi Appeals Parents To Vaccinate Children Against Polio

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate children against Polio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Monday appealed to the parents to vaccinate their children against Polio during every vaccination drive to protect them from this crippling disease.

"Parents should immunize their children in polio vaccination campaigns to ensure they are protected against Poliovirus, "Shaheen Afridi made the plea during a meeting with the Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan.

Both discussed measures to make the country free from Polio. "Children are our future and they are precious for us and for the country," Afridi added.

He said, "We can protect our children from lifetime disability while administering two drops of polio vaccine.

" Shaheen Afridi said, "Many healthy polio-free children are our future cricket stars." He urged parents to ignore all rumours as the Polio vaccine is the most effective way to save your children from the disease." The minister said, "I will ensure that every conceivable measure is undertaken to elevate Pakistan to the ranks of polio-free countries. I will do anything that needs to be done to interrupt transmission."He said that the ministry had been actively working to eradicate polio from the country and its commitment remained unwavering.

