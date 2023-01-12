Shaheen Alvi pleads to UNSC to hear Kashmiri Reps on Kashmir dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 12 (APP)::Adviser to ex-Prime Minister of AJK Hameed Shaheen Alvi on Thursday pleaded to the United Nations Security Council to hear Kashmiri representatives on the Kashmir dispute as the Indonesian representative was accorded this opportunity during the Indonesian liberation struggle.

In a statement released to the media, he said, "World wants to listen to the voice of the direct affectees of the Kashmir dispute." Shaheen thanked UN Security Council for backing the political rights of the Kashmiris via its resolutions and suggested holding an international plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

The veteran Kashmiri analyst stated that the Kashmiris' demand for UN Security Council to directly listen to them was in accordance with the precedents this body set in the past when an Indonesian representative was heard during the Indonesian freedom movement.

"Kashmiri political rights are sacrosanct for them as their status to chose their destiny has been recognized by the UN Security Council via its Kashmir resolutions of August 13, 1948, and of Jan 5, 1949," he underlined.