UrduPoint.com

Shaheen Alvi Pleads To UNSC To Hear Kashmiri Reps On Kashmir Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Shaheen Alvi pleads to UNSC to hear Kashmiri Reps on Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 12 (APP)::Adviser to ex-Prime Minister of AJK Hameed Shaheen Alvi on Thursday pleaded to the United Nations Security Council to hear Kashmiri representatives on the Kashmir dispute as the Indonesian representative was accorded this opportunity during the Indonesian liberation struggle.

In a statement released to the media, he said, "World wants to listen to the voice of the direct affectees of the Kashmir dispute." Shaheen thanked UN Security Council for backing the political rights of the Kashmiris via its resolutions and suggested holding an international plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

The veteran Kashmiri analyst stated that the Kashmiris' demand for UN Security Council to directly listen to them was in accordance with the precedents this body set in the past when an Indonesian representative was heard during the Indonesian freedom movement.

"Kashmiri political rights are sacrosanct for them as their status to chose their destiny has been recognized by the UN Security Council via its Kashmir resolutions of August 13, 1948, and of Jan 5, 1949," he underlined.

Related Topics

World United Nations Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Media

Recent Stories

Australia withdraws men's team from ODI series aga ..

Australia withdraws men's team from ODI series against Afghanistan

26 minutes ago
 PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

2 hours ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

2 hours ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) lau ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.