UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaheen-IX Joint Drill Will Improve Combat Capacity Of Pak-China Air Forces: COAS

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:35 PM

Shaheen-IX joint drill will improve combat capacity of Pak-China Air Forces: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said Shaheen-IX Joint Exercise would improve combat capacity of both Pakistan and Chinese Air Forces substantially and would also enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said Shaheen-IX Joint Exercise would improve combat capacity of both Pakistan and Chinese Air Forces substantially and would also enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to witness Pak-China Joint Air Exercise "Shaheen-IX", Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a statement.

"Shaheen-IX is 9th in the series of joint exercises between PAF and People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) which started in 2011 and were held in Pakistan and China on alternate basis," he added.

The COAS was received by Chief of the Air Staff, PAF Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Addressing the participants of exercise, Army Chief said, "Such joint training ventures are vital to increase combat readiness of both countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges." While interacting with the base personnel, Army Chief lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF and reiterated the importance of inter- services harmony and synergy for operational success.

"PAF's cutting edge aside, what makes it second to none is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel," the COAS concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army China ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 12 more COVID-19 positive case ..

23 seconds ago

One dead in migrant boat incident near Greek islan ..

24 seconds ago

Turkey condemns consulate staff arrest in Greece

27 seconds ago

Minister sets up camp office in Lyari to focus on ..

30 seconds ago

Three children suffer burns in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

French President Cancels Visit to Lebanon Planned ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.