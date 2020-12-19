UrduPoint.com
Shaheen-IX To Enhance Pak-China Cooperation, Strengthen Armed Forces: CJCSC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Shaheen-IX to enhance Pak-China cooperation, strengthen Armed Forces: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on Saturday said Joint Air Exercise "Shaheen-IX" would further strengthen and promote the friendship and cooperation between the two great nations as well as Armed Forces of Pakistan and China.

The CJCSC witnessed the conduct of Pak-China Joint Air Exercise "Shaheen-IX" at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The exercise was intended to further enhance interoperability of both Air Forces and has provided an excellent opportunity to learn from each others' experience.

Upon his arrival, Chairman JCSC was received by Chief of the Air Staff, PAF, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Chairman JCSC lauded the professionalism of the participants and appreciated the efforts of PAF and People's Liberation Army Air Force in conducting a bilateral exercise in befitting manner.

