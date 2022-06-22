Shaheen Khalid Butt assumes charge of OPC Vice Chairperson

Shaheen Khalid Butt on Wednesday assumed the charge of Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) and started his regular work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Shaheen Khalid Butt on Wednesday assumed the charge of Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) and started his regular work.

The Punjab government has appointed Shaheen Khalid Butt as new Vice Chairperson of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, a spokesperson for OPC said here.

On his arrival at the OPC office here, he was welcomed by Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi and other senior officers and staff.

Addressing the officers on the occasion, he said that he was very grateful to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz who had placed their full trust in him and assigned the responsibility of Vice Chairperson of OPC by considering his past performance in the OPC Punjab. "I will use all my abilities to fulfill their trust," he said. "Solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and providing relief to them is my top priority and my door is always open for them," he added.