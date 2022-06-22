UrduPoint.com

Shaheen Khalid Butt Assumes Charge Of OPC Vice Chairperson

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Shaheen Khalid Butt assumes charge of OPC Vice Chairperson

Shaheen Khalid Butt on Wednesday assumed the charge of Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) and started his regular work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Shaheen Khalid Butt on Wednesday assumed the charge of Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) and started his regular work.

The Punjab government has appointed Shaheen Khalid Butt as new Vice Chairperson of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, a spokesperson for OPC said here.

On his arrival at the OPC office here, he was welcomed by Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi and other senior officers and staff.

Addressing the officers on the occasion, he said that he was very grateful to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz who had placed their full trust in him and assigned the responsibility of Vice Chairperson of OPC by considering his past performance in the OPC Punjab. "I will use all my abilities to fulfill their trust," he said. "Solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and providing relief to them is my top priority and my door is always open for them," he added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Hamza Shahbaz Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab All Top

Recent Stories

NGOs urge UN to pick 'courageous' rights chief

NGOs urge UN to pick 'courageous' rights chief

1 minute ago
 Pakistan urges world community to rise above polit ..

Pakistan urges world community to rise above politics to aid quake-hit Afghanist ..

1 minute ago
 Drainage being cleaned at 34 places: Administrator ..

Drainage being cleaned at 34 places: Administrator Karachi

1 minute ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles with Isran family ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles with Isran family in Larkana

4 minutes ago
 Govt. to transform Pakistan into industrial hub: P ..

Govt. to transform Pakistan into industrial hub: PM

4 minutes ago
 Police officers, personnel directed to remain in f ..

Police officers, personnel directed to remain in field during rains

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.