Shaheen police squads become operational in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The 'Shaheen Squads' of Capital police has formally started functioning in the city with the purpose to curb street crime and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Tuesday met with the personnel of Shaheen Squads which would perform duties under supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Zeeshan Haider.

These squads have been kept at disposal of Model Police Stations initially which would patrol on bikes in various sectors to curb street crime.

The personnel of squads would have sophisticated weapons and wireless sets and high vigilance to be made for safety of citizens.

These squads would patrol in form of pairs and have been formally assigned duties and briefed about their tasks.

The IGP directed the personnel of the squads to remain vigilant as well as disciplined during performance of duties and be polite while interacting with elders and younger.

He asked to adopt policy of 'Phele Salam Phir Kalam' and earn honor for Islamabad Police through cooperative attitude.

The police chief directed to take care of resources provided to them as their continuous monitoring would be made.

He said that complaints about crime incidents should be minimized in patrolling areas of squads and awards would be given to those showing good performance.

He said that patrolling pairs would promptly respond in case of emergency calls and hoped that street crime would be overcome through their vigilance and patrolling.