Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charges

(@Abdulla99267510)

A case was registered on the complaint of G-11 resident, Muhammad Aslam at the Ramana police station.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) Overseas Pakistanis Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Raja and others on Monday were booked in Islamabad for inciting people to rebel against the state and attack defense institutions.

A case was registered on the complaint of G-11 resident, Muhammad Aslam at the Ramana police station. Overseas Pakistanis, Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi, Wajahat Saeed Khan and Adil Farooq Raja have been nominated in the case under terrorism and sedition charges.

The FIR stated that Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi and others, who are living abroad, incited people against defense institutions and tried to create anarchy in Pakistan.

“The accused are playing in the hands of foreign hostile agencies,” the FIR read.

Last week, the federal government extended the May 9 probe to overseas Pakistanis.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) tightened its noose around overseas Pakistanis over their alleged involvement in committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided to put the Names of overseas Pakistanis on the Exit Control List for allegedly committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.