Shaheen Squads, a novel initiative of Islamabad Police to curb street crimes

Islamabad Police have constituted 'Shaheen Squads' to curb street crime in the city and ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police have constituted 'Shaheen Squads' to curb street crime in the city and ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

These squads have been kept at disposal of Model Police Stations initially which would patrol on bikes in various sectors to curb street crime.

The personnel of squads would have sophisticated weapons and wireless sets and high vigilance to be made for safety of citizens.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said these squads have been constituted as per directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar which would patrol in the form of pairs.

These squads are formally assigned duties and briefed about their tasks here this day at Rescue 15 and SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed the personnel of the squads to remain vigilant as well as disciplined during performance of duties and be polite while interacting with elders and younger.

He asked to adopt policy of 'Phele Salam Phir Kalam' and earn honor for Islamabad Police through cooperative attitude.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed to take care of bikes and other resources provided to them as their continuous monitoring would be made.

He said complaints about crime incidents should be minimized in patrolling areas of squads and awards would be given to those showing good performance.

He said patrolling pairs woulds promptly respond in case of emergency calls and hoped that street crime would be overcome through such measures.