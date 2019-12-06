UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaheen Squads, A Novel Initiative Of Islamabad Police To Curb Street Crimes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 07:06 PM

Shaheen Squads, a novel initiative of Islamabad Police to curb street crimes

Islamabad Police have constituted 'Shaheen Squads' to curb street crime in the city and ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have constituted 'Shaheen Squads' to curb street crime in the city and ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

These squads have been kept at disposal of Model Police Stations initially which would patrol on bikes in various sectors to curb street crime.

The personnel of squads would have sophisticated weapons and wireless sets and high vigilance to be made for safety of citizens.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said these squads have been constituted as per directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar which would patrol in the form of pairs.

These squads are formally assigned duties and briefed about their tasks here this day at Rescue 15 and SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed the personnel of the squads to remain vigilant as well as disciplined during performance of duties and be polite while interacting with elders and younger.

He asked to adopt policy of 'Phele Salam Phir Kalam' and earn honor for Islamabad Police through cooperative attitude.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed to take care of bikes and other resources provided to them as their continuous monitoring would be made.

He said complaints about crime incidents should be minimized in patrolling areas of squads and awards would be given to those showing good performance.

He said patrolling pairs woulds promptly respond in case of emergency calls and hoped that street crime would be overcome through such measures.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police

Recent Stories

Riyadh Supports US Policy to Pressure Iran - Saudi ..

8 minutes ago

UN-Backed Libya Gov't Hopes for Berlin Conference ..

8 minutes ago

Gas Supplies to EU Needed Both Via Ukraine, Nord S ..

8 minutes ago

Sardar Akhtar Mengal demands to restore student un ..

8 minutes ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Cholistan Universit ..

2 minutes ago

Libya's UN-Backed Government Hopes US-Haftar Meeti ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.