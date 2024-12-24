Open Menu

Shaheena Haroon Calls On Barrister Amjad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The first Muslim former Mayor of Bury (Greater Manchester), UK Shaheena Haroon

met Vice Chairperson (VC) Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Barrister

Amjad Malik.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed. It was agreed that

individuals and groups who had made valuable contributions to the overseas community

should be recognized by the government of Pakistan, and awards should be presented

on important national days of Pakistan in this regard.

Barrister Amjad said that overseas Pakistanis, in whatever field they serve for the better

image of Pakistan, should be encouraged so they could work with more dedication and

enthusiasm.

He expressed his commitment to ensuring that recommendations on the

matter would be conveyed to Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister

Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The former Mayor of Bury congratulated Barrister Amjad Malik on his appointment as

the VC OPC.

She expressed hope that Barrister Amjad would continue to serve the country and

overseas Pakistanis with love and dedication. The VC OPC would continue to work

with renewed passion and commitment for the betterment of the nation and its people,

she added.

Shaheena emphasised that capable, talented and hardworking individuals like Amjad

Malik should come forward to contribute to the country's development more effectively.

