Shaheena Sher Ali underscore critical role of rural women in Sindh’s agricultural sector

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Women Development, Shaheena Sher Ali, underscored the critical role of rural women in Sindh’s agricultural sector, calling them the true "working women" deserving equal recognition and support as professionals in other fields.
Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day International Conference on "Agricultural Development and Women Empowerment: Challenges and Way Forward," hosted by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam, she announced the establishment of 115 daycare centers across Sindh to support working mothers engaged in agricultural labor.
Minister Sher Ali praised the immense contributions of women who juggle household responsibilities, ensure their children’s education, and work alongside men in fields to secure a brighter future for their families. “We must celebrate the pride of children who can stand on stage and proudly say they are the sons or daughters of farmers,” she remarked, emphasizing the need for societal acknowledgement of their efforts.
SAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal highlighted the indispensable role of women in agriculture, noting that 67% of women are actively involved in the sector but often remain under-compensated. He advocated for equal land ownership rights for women, acknowledging their substantial contributions to all phases of farming, from planting to harvesting.
Dr. Siyal called upon families, governments, and communities to address barriers to women’s empowerment and to include them in decision-making processes.
Former SAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri highlighted the alarming gender disparity in higher education, noting that women constitute only 2% of the 10% of students fortunate enough to access advanced education. He urged stakeholders to increase women’s representation in economic and marketing sectors, addressing their minimal involvement in market activities.
“Collaboration among academia, policymakers, political leaders, and media is essential to create opportunities and pathways for women’s active participation,” he stated.
Anne Klervimarie Cherriere from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) drew attention to the health and socio-economic challenges faced by women who work 12 to 14 hours daily in fields. She noted their disproportionate exposure to climate change impacts, food insecurity, and gender-based inequalities.
Social activist Zahida Detho stressed the need to reform the system to integrate women into marketing roles. She pointed out that while women perform the majority of labor-intensive tasks in agriculture, men dominate the market-side activities.
Additionally, she highlighted the inadequacies in legal and social support systems, including shelters, protection cells, and complaint mechanisms for women, advocating for comprehensive reforms to ensure equitable treatment.
Engineer Mansoor Rizvi of the Pakistan Society of Agricultural Engineering emphasized women’s vital contributions to global development. “Excluding half of our population from progress impedes development,” he said, calling for similar conferences at other universities to amplify the message of empowerment and inclusion.
Other prominent speakers, including Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Shabana Memon, Dr. Mahmooda Buriro, Dr. Farhana Rizvi, Nida Asad, Dr. Aasia Akbar Panhwar, Dr. Shehla Baloch, Dr. Feroza Soomro, Dr. Lubna Rajput, and Iqra Kanwal, discussed the significant contributions of rural women to agriculture and the challenges they face due to societal and structural barriers.
The conference saw active participation from deans, professors, students, and professionals, with significant engagement from women and youth. A concurrent exhibition showcasing initiatives by public and private organizations was also inaugurated, reflecting collaborative efforts to empower women in the agricultural sector.
