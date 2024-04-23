Open Menu

Shaheera Shahid Visits Press Council Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Shaheera Shahid visits Press Council of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid visited Press Council of Pakistan's (PCP) Secretariat on Tuesday and lauded its performance in addressing the problems faced by journalist community.

According to a press release issued here, the secretary said appointment of Chairman PCP Arshad Khan Jadoon would further improve the performance of the institution.

She said that opening of one-window operation had improved confidence in the journalists and public.

On the occasion, the PCP chairman said that all-out efforts would be made to address the issues facing journalist community and general public.

He expressed the hope that coordination between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the PCP would further help resolve the issues faced by the journalists.

Earlier, the senior officers gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Secretary about the PCP's performance.

