Shaheera Shahid Visits Press Council Of Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid visited Press Council of Pakistan's (PCP) Secretariat on Tuesday and lauded its performance in addressing the problems faced by journalist community.
According to a press release issued here, the secretary said appointment of Chairman PCP Arshad Khan Jadoon would further improve the performance of the institution.
She said that opening of one-window operation had improved confidence in the journalists and public.
On the occasion, the PCP chairman said that all-out efforts would be made to address the issues facing journalist community and general public.
He expressed the hope that coordination between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the PCP would further help resolve the issues faced by the journalists.
Earlier, the senior officers gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Secretary about the PCP's performance.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab hails Pak-Iran friendship10 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to implement minimum wages: NA told10 minutes ago
-
Earth Day celebrated19 minutes ago
-
WSSCA, Girls degree college organize tree plantation drive19 minutes ago
-
Azam Swati gets bail19 minutes ago
-
KP Govt. to provide full support to NCRC in child registration: CS19 minutes ago
-
Law minister for inclusion of rehabilitation aspects in Anti-Narcotics act19 minutes ago
-
Tahir Ayub Khan assumes office as DIG police Hazara20 minutes ago
-
SC moved for NAP's implementation29 minutes ago
-
Abai's poetry laid foundation for modern Kazakhstan: Amb Kistafin29 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs 36th FJMU syndicate meeting29 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme30 minutes ago