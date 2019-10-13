UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Shahenshah-e-Qawwali' Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 11:50 AM

'Shahenshah-e-Qawwali' Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Legendary Shahenshah-e-Qawwali, Sufi and music legend, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, popularly known as "Shahenshah-e-Qawwali", meaning "The King of Kings of Qawwali" was remembered on his 71st birth anniversary on Sunday (October 13).

The legendary Qawwal, born in Faisalabad on October 13, 1948 to a classical family of singers, embarked on singing career with Qawwali followed by an ever-increasing line of music including sufi, and hymns.

With his stunning voice, Khan's first public performance was as the leader of a Qawwali party, at a studio recording broadcast as part of an annual music festival organized by Radio Pakistan, known as Jashn-e-Baharan.

His first major hit was the song Haq Ali Ali while he also did joint ventures with well-known international singers.

Khan reached out to western audiences through his work with peter Gabriel on the soundtrack to the last temptation of Christ in 1985.

His songs are still alive among his fans and also youngsters, and have defined the art-form of Qawwali for the generations to come.

Some of his most famous songs included 'Kinna Sohan Tainu', 'Piya Re Piya Re', 'Gham Hai Ya Khushi', 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya', 'Dum Mast Kalandar', 'Afreen Afreen' and many others.

The Pakistani government had awarded him with pride of performance for his splendid work in the field of music.

The legend Qawwal died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 49 on 16 August, 1997, at the peak of his career.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Music Died Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan August October Sunday Family Government

Recent Stories

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

12 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.