Shahera appreciates PID for initiating debate on national issues ahead of general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Thursday appreciated the Press Information Department for holding a series of seminars in the run up to coming general elections to generate debate on national issues.

Addressing the opening session of a seminar on "Pakistan Election 2024: The Economic Reforms Agenda of Political Parties" here, she said that through this series of seminars, the government wanted to initiate debate on issues being faced by Pakistan and their solutions in the backdrop of upcoming general elections. The objective of this seminar was to educate the people about the problems to be faced by the government which would come to power after February 8 elections and what policies shout be adopted to overcome these problems and put the country on path of development, she said.

The Secretary said that in the seminar, not only experts on economic affairs were invited but also representatives of the political parties to give their respective parties perspective on economic revival.

She said that it was praise worthy that media was palying a proactive role in highlighting national issues, adding that such seminars would provide good opportunities to people from various segments of society to give their input in putting the country on path of economic development.