Open Menu

Shahera Appreciates PID For Initiating Debate On National Issues Ahead Of General Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Shahera appreciates PID for initiating debate on national issues ahead of general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Thursday appreciated the Press Information Department for holding a series of seminars in the run up to coming general elections to generate debate on national issues.

Addressing the opening session of a seminar on "Pakistan Election 2024: The Economic Reforms Agenda of Political Parties" here, she said that through this series of seminars, the government wanted to initiate debate on issues being faced by Pakistan and their solutions in the backdrop of upcoming general elections. The objective of this seminar was to educate the people about the problems to be faced by the government which would come to power after February 8 elections and what policies shout be adopted to overcome these problems and put the country on path of development, she said.

The Secretary said that in the seminar, not only experts on economic affairs were invited but also representatives of the political parties to give their respective parties perspective on economic revival.

She said that it was praise worthy that media was palying a proactive role in highlighting national issues, adding that such seminars would provide good opportunities to people from various segments of society to give their input in putting the country on path of economic development.

Related Topics

Pakistan February Media From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

2 hours ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

4 hours ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

4 hours ago
Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

5 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

18 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan