Shahera Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of Senior Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Federal Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid, expressed grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Pervaiz Shaukat on Friday.

The federal secretary of information expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family over his demise.

Shahera Shahid said, "It is sad to hear that Pervaiz Shaukat's is no more.

Indeed, he was a talented and hardworking journalist.

She said the deceased dedicated his entire life to the profession of journalism and the rights of the journalist community.

Shaheera Shahid said, "His valuable services in the field of journalism will always be remembered."

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

