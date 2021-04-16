Shahera Shahid appointed as Additional Secretary in-charge Information Division

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Shahera Shahid, a BS 21 officer of Information Group presently posted as additional secretary Information and Broadcasting, has been posted as Additional Secretary (In-charge) Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification of the Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division Sayyed Mubashar Tauqeer Shah, a PS-20 officer of Information Group, presently posted as Deputy Director General of Press Information Department, has been promoted in BS-21 on regular basis. On promotion, he has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with immediate effect and until further orders.