UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahera Shahid Appointed As Additional Secretary In-charge Information Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Shahera Shahid appointed as Additional Secretary in-charge Information Division

Shahera Shahid, a BS 21 officer of Information Group presently posted as additional secretary Information and Broadcasting, has been posted as Additional Secretary (In-charge) Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect and until further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Shahera Shahid, a BS 21 officer of Information Group presently posted as additional secretary Information and Broadcasting, has been posted as Additional Secretary (In-charge) Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification of the Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division Sayyed Mubashar Tauqeer Shah, a PS-20 officer of Information Group, presently posted as Deputy Director General of Press Information Department, has been promoted in BS-21 on regular basis. On promotion, he has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Cabinet PS-20

Recent Stories

Enric Mas takes Valencia mountain win

5 minutes ago

Transparent procedure to be adopted for promotion ..

5 minutes ago

Dareshak distributes ration, hygiene kits among Da ..

5 minutes ago

21,765 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported

5 minutes ago

Tensions Flare in Northern Ireland as Unionists Pr ..

24 minutes ago

Erdogan, Stoltenberg Discuss 'Russian-Ukrainian Cr ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.