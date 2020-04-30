UrduPoint.com
Shahera Shahid Appointed PIO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:47 PM

Shahera Shahid, a BS-21 officer of Information Group, currently posted as the Prime Minister's Press Secretary has been transferred and posted as the Principal Information Officer (PIO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Shahera Shahid, a BS-21 officer of Information Group, currently posted as the Prime Minister's Press Secretary has been transferred and posted as the Principal Information Officer (PIO) in Press InformationDepartment (PID) with immediate effect, said a notification issued here on Thursday.

