Shahera Shahid Appointed PM's Press Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 07:08 PM

Shahera Shahid appointed PM's Press Secretary

Shahera Shahid, an officer of the Information Group, has been appointed as Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, a government notification said issued here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Shahera Shahid, an officer of the Information Group, has been appointed as Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, a government notification said issued here on Monday.

"Mrs Shahera Shahid, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group, presently posted as Director General Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, Islamabad, is promoted to BS-21 in the cadre and posted as Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, PM Office, Islamabad with immediate effect and until further orders," a notification of the Ministry of Information dated August 23 read.

