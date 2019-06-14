Shahera Shahid Assigned To Look After Charge As DG PBC
Sumaira FH 7 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Grade 20 Officer Shahera Shahid has been assigned to look after work of Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.
She is currently posted as Director General Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications in the ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
She has been asked to look after affairs of PBC in addition to her own duties with immediate effect and until further orders.