Shahera Shahid condoles over the demise of senior newscaster Taskeen Zafar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Radio Pakistan's senior newscaster Taskeen Zafar.

Terming Taskeen Zafar an asset of Radio Pakistan, Shahera Shahid said the vacuum created by her death could never be filled and her services for Radio Pakistan would always be remembered.

In her condolence message, Secretary Information prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.