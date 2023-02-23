Shahera Shahid for providing maximum opportunities to women for participation in nation building process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid said on Thursday that women constituted 51 percent of the population of Pakistan and providing them maximum opportunities was imererative for their active participation in the nation building process.

This she said while addressing the logo lauching ceremony of "Her Hunar" exhibition to be hosted by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDRP) at Pak- China Friendship Center on March 4-5.

The event is being organised to encourage and celebrate women entrepreneurs of the country.

She said that the progress and prosperity of any nation was not possible without active participation of female gender.

The Secretary appreciated the TDRP for planning an event to give opportunities to women entrepreneurs from North Pakistan to get exposure.

She said that not only the northern Pakistan was beautiful but its people were very good and highly talented.

She said that it was heartening to note that more and more women were joining civil service and currently over 40 percent officers in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were women. She said that she was also happy to learn that Islamabad Women Cammber of Commerce and Industry has about one thousand members.

Shahera Shahid said that it was necessary to provide working women a congenial environment at their work palce and males of the society have to play their part in this regard.

She said it was the responsibility of the Information Ministry to highlight the positive steps of the government and organizing a separate exhibition for women entrepreneurs by TDAP was one such event which was highly commendable.

The Secretary who inaugurated the logo of the exhibition said that she really liked it, which reflected the hidden talent of female population of Pakistan.

Director General TDAP Muhammad Naseer said that the aim of the upcoming exhibition was to encourage women entrepreneurs of the country especially from north Pakistan. He said that the authority had planned to make the exhibition an annual event having representation of women entrepreneurs from all parts of the country.

President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rizwana Asif appreciated TDRP for taking practical steps for mainstreaming women entrepreneurs.

President Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zagar Bakhtawri said that ICCI has been taking steps for facilitation and empowerment of women entrepreneurs.