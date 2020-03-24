Shaheyar Afridi holds meeting with Shahid Afridi Foundation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The State Minister for Safron and Norcotics Control, Shaheyar Afridi on Tuesday held a meeting with Cricket star Shahid Afridi and acknowledge his efforts for distributing ration among 2000 deserving families effected due to lockdown after Corona virus spread

Former Captain and star cricketer Shahid Afridi is visiting Kohat these days where his charity foundation is distributing ration among deserving families.

Shaheyar Afrdi also donated RS. 1.5 million cheque to Shahid Afridi Foundation.

State Minister in his tweet said , " In these testing times I'm at Kohat to acknowledge Shahid Afridi who came forward to provide ration to 2000 families of Kohat.

He also opened doors of his fully equipped charity hospital as quarantine centre. Thank you Brother for becoming Ray of hope for the ones in need".

He also thanked PTI volunteers who distributed food among 2000 families.