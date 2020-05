Shahid Afridi distributes ration among needy people in Ziarat, Quetta

Renowned Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi distributed ration among needy people and families of police martyrs in Ziarat and Quetta on Monday in a lockdown situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Renowned Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi distributed ration among needy people and families of police martyrs in Ziarat and Quetta on Monday in a lockdown situation.

Shahid Afridi distributed ration among more than 35 families of police martyrs at CCPO Office Quetta.

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Abdul Razzaq Cheema and senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

He said, Shahid Afridi Foundation was playing its key role to help needy people, daily wagers, and families of police martyred in difficult times of lockdown situation through the distribution of rations, adding that ration distribution would be continued in respective areas of the province in order to decrease difficulties of deserving families.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi distributed rations 500 needy families in Ziarat district under Shahid Afridi Foundation in lockdown situation.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Mehrullah Badeni, Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Kakar, Assistant Commissioner Liaqat Ali Kakar and other officers were present on the occasion.