Shahid Afridi Distributes Ration Among Poor

Tue 07th April 2020 | 08:52 PM

Shahid Afridi distributes ration among poor

World famous cricketer, Shahid Khan Afridi on Tuesday here at Fishing Hut distributed ration among around 160 deserving people of the district

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :World famous cricketer, Shahid Khan Afridi on Tuesday here at Fishing Hut distributed ration among around 160 deserving people of the district.

The distribution was part Shahid Foundation's endeavors to help out poor people of the country.

Commissioner Malakand Division, Riaz Mehsud, DC Lower Dir, Saadat Hussain and AC Adenzai Tariq Hussain were present on the occasion.

Briefly talking at the occasion, Shahid Afridi stressed upon people to follow the rules of social distancing as it was need of the hour.

Commissioner Malakand asked the people to cooperate with government in its efforts against the coronavirus in the larger interest of the nation.

