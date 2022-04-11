UrduPoint.com

Shahid Afridi Felicitates Newly Elected PM Shahbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 08:56 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Former Pakistan cricket Team Captain Shahid Afridi has congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on becoming 23rd Premier of the country.

Taking to the Twitter, he hoped that the PM would be successful to pull the country out of the economic and political crises by employing his best administrative abilities.

