Shahid Afridi for equal facilities for tribal people

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Eulogizing sacrifices of the tribal people in the war on terror, Cricket Star Shahid Afridi Monday urged the government to provide equal facilities like other parts of the country to them as it would help remove their sense of deprivation.

He was addressing a press conference here at the Political Compound Tank. Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak, ADC Fahad Ullah Sherani and other officials were also present.

The cricket star said he was planning to visit South Waziristan to observe the life standard of the people of the area. He said different works had been completed but more educational institutions, hospitals, roads and play grounds should be constructed in South Waziristan.

He said he loved with the soil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and wanted to help the needy people in his life. He announced to distribute relief goods among the one thousand poor and deserving people under his foundation named "Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF)".

He said he had visited other parts of the province and distributed relief goods among the downtrodden segments of the society under the umbrella of his foundation and planning to visit Kashmir soon.

Afridi informed that SAF was working for the welfare of the people since the last five years and made 14 schools, two hospitals and different water schemes across the country.

He sought the government's support to construct a university, hospital and play ground in the South Waziristan.

He appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to personally pay a visit to South Waziristan and play a role in the development of the district.

He also appealed the people to follow the preventive steps so that the fatal viral infection could not spread in the area.

Traditional turban and souvenir were presented to Shahid Afridi on the occasion.