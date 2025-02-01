Open Menu

Shahid Afridi Foundation Brings Free Medical Care To Rural Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A one-day free gynecological medical camp was organized in Ghorzai Payan, Kohat on Saturday, courtesy of the Shahid Afridi Foundation, at the request of Village Chairman Abrar Lahoti.

The camp provided free medical examinations, medicines, ultrasounds, and blood tests to 213 female patients.

Hundreds more, including women and children, received free treatment and medicines.

Residents welcomed the initiative, expressing gratitude to Chairman Lahoti and the Shahid Afridi Foundation for their public welfare efforts.

APP/azq/378

