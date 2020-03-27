Shahid Afridi Foundation distributes ration among Afghan refugees

The Shahid Afridi Foundation on Friday distributed food items among Afghan refugees at a ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner Office

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Shahid Afridi Foundation on Friday distributed food items among Afghan refugees at a ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner Office.

State Minister for Safron and Narcotics Control , Sheheyar Afridi, Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash and elders of Afghan refugees were present on this occasion.

Shahid Afridi thanked State Minister Sheheyar Afridi for inviting his charity foundation to distribute food among Afghan brothers in this difficult times due to lockdown situation.

Shahid Afridi said that his family elders enjoyed good relations with Afghan tribes and refugees were very close to his heart that is why he was here to help them.

Sheheyar Afridi acknowledged efforts of Shahid Afridi for distributing ration among 2000 deserving families due to lockdown after Corona virus spread.

Former Captain of the national cricket team, Shahid Afridi is visiting Kohat these days to personally monitor charity work of his foundation.

Sheheyar Afridi also donated Rs 1.5 million cheque to the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaullah Bangash said that Emergency Response Unite had been setup to provide ration to needy people after the lockdown.