UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi Foundation Distributes Ration Among Afghan Refugees

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

Shahid Afridi Foundation distributes ration among Afghan refugees

The Shahid Afridi Foundation on Friday distributed food items among Afghan refugees at a ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner Office

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Shahid Afridi Foundation on Friday distributed food items among Afghan refugees at a ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner Office.

State Minister for Safron and Narcotics Control , Sheheyar Afridi, Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash and elders of Afghan refugees were present on this occasion.

Shahid Afridi thanked State Minister Sheheyar Afridi for inviting his charity foundation to distribute food among Afghan brothers in this difficult times due to lockdown situation.

Shahid Afridi said that his family elders enjoyed good relations with Afghan tribes and refugees were very close to his heart that is why he was here to help them.

Sheheyar Afridi acknowledged efforts of Shahid Afridi for distributing ration among 2000 deserving families due to lockdown after Corona virus spread.

Former Captain of the national cricket team, Shahid Afridi is visiting Kohat these days to personally monitor charity work of his foundation.

Sheheyar Afridi also donated Rs 1.5 million cheque to the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaullah Bangash said that Emergency Response Unite had been setup to provide ration to needy people after the lockdown.

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan Shahid Afridi Chief Minister Technology Kohat Afridi Family Refugee Million

Recent Stories

No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increas ..

1 hour ago

Latin America coronavirus cases pass 10,000

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Post suspends queue system at all its GPO ..

2 minutes ago

1200 public transport vehicles impounded on violat ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Opens Largest Coronavirus Clinic in C ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Parliamentary Secretary visits PR Cairn's ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.