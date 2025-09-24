Shahid Afridi optimistic for Vision Pakistan initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former Pakistan Cricket Team Captain, Shahid Khan Afridi showed optimism for the Vision Pakistan 2030 project, which aimed to empower flood-affected youth and students through digital skills, calling the project a beacon of hope for the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Former Pakistan Cricket Team Captain, Shahid Khan Afridi showed optimism for the Vision Pakistan 2030 project, which aimed to empower flood-affected youth and students through digital skills, calling the project a beacon of hope for the nation.

Chairman of Mir Group, Shakeel Ahmed Mir and former captain of the Pakistan cricket team and renowned social figure, Shahid Khan Afridi, held a joint press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, on Wednesday to officially launch the "Vision Pakistan 2030" initiative, aiming to empower flood-affected youth by equipping them with modern, in-demand digital skills, promoting tourism through infrastructure development and supporting local businesses to pave new avenues for national growth, said a press release.

Shakeel Ahmed Mir officially announced Shahid Khan Afridi as the brand ambassador for Vision Pakistan 2030.

Talking on the occasion, Shahid Afridi endorsed the Vision Pakistan 2030 project, calling it a "ray of hope for the nation.

"Now is the time for unity. In cricket, we win against the biggest rivals when we play like a team.

We need to show the same spirit in real life, especially for the families affected by the floods, who are our biggest responsibility right now," he said.

He added that he fully support this vision, which would provide youth with access to technology, education and entrepreneurial opportunities. These were considered as the foundation for a secure and prosperous future.

"If the government, private sector and public join hands, Pakistan could reach new heights of progress in just a few years," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Shakeel Ahmed Mir stated that Pakistan was going through one of the toughest challenges in its history. The recent floods had displaced millions of families, severely damaging agriculture and basic infrastructure and putting the public under extreme duress.

"This is not the time for mere sympathy, but for concrete and practical action. Mir Group stands with the flood-affected families and through Vision Pakistan 2030, presents a comprehensive plan to rebuild the future of Pakistan," he said.