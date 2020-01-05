UrduPoint.com
Shahid Afridi Picked As ‘best T20I All-rounder Of Last Decade' By Former Indian Batsman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 02:48 PM

Shahid Afridi picked as ‘best T20I all-rounder of last decade' by former Indian batsman

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) Former Indian opening batsman and cricket commentator Aakash Chopra has picked former Pakistani skipper Shahid Khan Afridi as the best T20I all-rounder of 2010s (last decade).Aakash, 42, took to Twitter to share his picks.

He picked Indian skipper Virat Kohli as best batsman; Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka as best bowler; Shahid Afridi from Pakistan as best all-rounder and Jos Buttler from England as best wicketkeeper.He tweeted, "Awards for the best in T20i in 2010s (decade) Batsman Kohli, Bowler Malinga, All-RounderAfridi and WicketkeeperButtler.""What's yours?", he asked the fans.Replying to critics, Aakash said that Boom Boom Afridi's T20I record justifies his pick as best all-rounder.He replied, "You obviously didn't have a look at his T20 International record in 2010s.

The decade. Do yourself a favour and check. Thank me later."

