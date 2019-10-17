UrduPoint.com
Shahid Afridi Says JUI-F Chief Should Give Time To Govt

Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:01 PM

Shahid Afridi says JUI-F chief should give time to govt

The cricketer says that the protest and lockdown plan of JUI-F is little bit early which could be disturbing for the government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi said that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F) did haste in launching Azadi March against the government, saying that it should have given time to PTI government.

According to details, Shahid Khan Afridi, the former captain of Pakistan, said that the opposition parties should give more time to the ruling PTI and JUI-F’s protest is a bit early because this protest could be troubling for the government at this moment.

Answering to a question about poor performance of cricket team, he said that talent appears and then disappears in the country but there was huge potential in our youth. He also suggested Head Coach and Chief Selector Misbahul Haq that he should play his role in making and prepare a good cricket team.

“Misbahul Haq needs to take strict decision for making a good cricket team,” said Shahid Khan Afridi.

On other hand hand, Prime Minister Khan had decided to mobilize his party against the sit-in and protest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s Azadi Marh in Islamabad and this decision of restructuring the party was taken aimed Maulana’s Azadi March to give tough time to JUI-F.

JUI-F Chief has set Oct 27 as the date to launch Azadi March and will start his protest from Karchi, Sindh and expectedly will reach Islamabad on Oct 31.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered talks with the JUI-F but Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded resignation from the PM and said that no talks would be held with the government until the resignation of the PM and his party leaders.

