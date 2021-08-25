UrduPoint.com

Shahid Afridi Visits Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

The former Captain of National cricket team Shahid Afridi popularly known as Boom Boom Afridi Wednesday visited Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls, Shaheed Benazirabad on the special invitation of college Principal Brig (Retd) Dr Muhammad Amin

The former Captain of National cricket team Shahid Afridi popularly known as Boom Boom Afridi Wednesday visited Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls, Shaheed Benazirabad on the special invitation of college Principal Brig (Retd) Dr Muhammad Amin.

Shahid Khan Afridi who has joined Tablighi Jamaat after retirement from cricket and benefitting from the society of Moulana Tariq Jameel arrived at Cadet College. Members of Tableeghi Jammat were also accompanied with him. During the stay, Shahid Afridi and members of Jamaat met Principal Cadet College Brig (R) Dr Muhammad Amin.

Later, Afridi preached to girl cadets for adopting Islamic Principles and making life successful in the framework of Islamic ideology.

Afridi also talked about his life as cricketer and then turning to preaching Islam.

The Girl Cadets asked different questions and assured to lead their lives according to Islamic ideologies. At the end of the session, College Souvenir was presented to Shahid Afridi. The Principal appreciated the efforts of Tableeghi Jamaat and expressed special gratitude to Jamaat that with their sincere efforts the young generation was showing great passion towards love with islam and Islamic Principles.

