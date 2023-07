(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-July 20th, 2023) Shahid Ashraf Tarar has taken oath as Chairman of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered him the oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today.

