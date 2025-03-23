Shahid calls for establishing warehouses abroad to boost global trade

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on food Shahid Imran stressed the urgent need to establish warehouses in other countries to enhance global trade, optimize supply chains, streamline cross-border logistics, and mitigate risks.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists from South Punjab, led by Zia-ur-Rehman from Multan, here on Sunday, he highlighted the crucial role of warehouses in international trade. He noted that strategically placed warehouses reduce transportation costs, improve order fulfillment times, and enhance competitiveness in local markets by bringing products closer to consumers.

Shahid Imran further explained that international and domestic warehouses facilitate cross-border trade by ensuring smooth customs processes, including inspections, documentation, and regulatory compliance.

Warehouses near ports and border crossings help simplify logistics operations, ensuring uninterrupted trade flows.

He also underscored their importance in mitigating supply chain disruptions, stating that multiple warehouse locations help businesses minimize the impact of unforeseen events such as natural disasters, political instability, or transportation issues. These facilities also provide value-added services like packaging, labeling, and product customization, enabling businesses to adapt to market-specific requirements and improve customer experience.