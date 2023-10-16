Shahid Haider reviews LESCO circles’ performance

Open Menu

Published October 16, 2023

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to review performance of all the circles with regards to safety of line staff; repair work; anti-theft campaign and recovery from dead defaulters, here at LESCO Headquarter on Monday

The meeting was attended by Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Chief Engineer (Operations) Raja Mehmood, Chief Engineer Sarwar Mughal, Director (Recovery) Rai Masood Kharal and Superintending Engineers (SEs) of all the Circles.

During the meeting, the CEO discussed in detail the repair work with the participants while suggestions were also sought to improve the repair work, as well as outsourcing of the repair work.

The CFO Bushra Rehman gave a comprehensive briefing on the financial implications of outsourcing the repair work.

The CEO Engineer Shahid Haider expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-electricity theft and recovery campaign in LESCO region and appreciated the performance of the relevant officers, officials and field staff. He specifically praised SE Kasur and SE Okara for controlling over-billing, and advised the SEs of other circles to work on the pattern of SEs of Kasur and Okara.

The CEO also directed the officers concerned to make safety arrangements full-proof for the line staff. He said, “Safety in electricity distribution companies is of a sensitive nature, which is directly related to human life, so there would be no compromise on it.”

