Shahid Hussain Assumes Charge As Acting President Of SCCI

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Shahid Hussain, Senior Vice President SCCI here on Thursday has assumed charge as acting president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during the absence of President SCCI Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz who has traveled abroad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SCCI President Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz departed for foreign trip so Mr Shahid Hussain, the senior vice president would perform responsibilities in capacity of acting SCCI president in his absence, said a statement issued here.

