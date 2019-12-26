Shahid Hussain assumes charge as acting president of SCCI

Shahid Hussain, Senior Vice President SCCI here on Thursday has assumed charge as acting president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during the absence of President SCCI Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz who has traveled abroad

It is pertinent to mention here that the SCCI President Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz departed for foreign trip so Mr Shahid Hussain, the senior vice president would perform responsibilities in capacity of acting SCCI president in his absence, said a statement issued here.