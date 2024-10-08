Shahid Imran appointed as convener of FPCCI food, snacks committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Regional Chairman Punjab and Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zaki Aijaz on Tuesday appointed leading food exporter Shahid Imran as convener FPCCI regional standing committee on Food and Snacks Processors for 2024-25.

Shahid Imran Managing Director Family Food Products Multan brings with him vast experience in food industry and exporting various varieties of Nimko and other products meeting international standards. He has been tasked to complete the composition of committee within one month with the induction of nine distinguished members drawn from same industry and hold at least one meeting quarterly and submit its recommendations to regional office besides keeping close coordination with the FPCCI secretariat for seeking guidance and assistance to make the committee a success.