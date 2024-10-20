Shahid Imran calls for viable policies to address food insecurity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s regional standing committee on Food Shahid Imran has said that Pakistan's rapid population growth places immense pressure on the fragile food distribution system.

Speaking at a seminar on Food Security in Pakistan, here on Sunday, he said rural poor, who are often small-scale farmers, are disproportionately affected by food insecurity due to limited resources and access to markets. Addressing food insecurity in Pakistan requires comprehensive policies that focus on improving agricultural productivity, managing natural resources sustainably, and enhancing social safety nets to ensure equitable food distribution and access for all citizens.

He said global food insecurity was a growing challenge, impacting millions of people worldwide.

This issue arises from various factors such as conflict, climate change, economic instability, and disruptions in food supply chains. He said the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the problem, pushing more people into hunger. Pakistan, in particular, faces significant challenges in food security, with a considerable portion of its population experiencing hunger and malnutrition.

Pakistan’s agriculture, although a crucial sector for its economy, struggles with inefficiencies, water scarcity, and the impacts of climate change, he added. Floods, droughts, and irregular monsoon patterns have made farming unpredictable, reducing crop yields and threatening food availability. The rising cost of food, inflation, and poverty worsen access to nutritious food, especially for the vulnerable segments of society,he concluded.