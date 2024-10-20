Shahid Imran Calls For Viable Policies To Address Food Insecurity
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s regional standing committee on Food Shahid Imran has said that Pakistan's rapid population growth places immense pressure on the fragile food distribution system.
Speaking at a seminar on Food Security in Pakistan, here on Sunday, he said rural poor, who are often small-scale farmers, are disproportionately affected by food insecurity due to limited resources and access to markets. Addressing food insecurity in Pakistan requires comprehensive policies that focus on improving agricultural productivity, managing natural resources sustainably, and enhancing social safety nets to ensure equitable food distribution and access for all citizens.
He said global food insecurity was a growing challenge, impacting millions of people worldwide.
This issue arises from various factors such as conflict, climate change, economic instability, and disruptions in food supply chains. He said the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the problem, pushing more people into hunger. Pakistan, in particular, faces significant challenges in food security, with a considerable portion of its population experiencing hunger and malnutrition.
Pakistan’s agriculture, although a crucial sector for its economy, struggles with inefficiencies, water scarcity, and the impacts of climate change, he added. Floods, droughts, and irregular monsoon patterns have made farming unpredictable, reducing crop yields and threatening food availability. The rising cost of food, inflation, and poverty worsen access to nutritious food, especially for the vulnerable segments of society,he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six killed, nine in critical condition after drinking poisonous liquor in Nowshera1 minute ago
-
Online registration begins under 'Transfer of livestock assets to widows project'1 minute ago
-
Man kills sister over property dispute2 minutes ago
-
PPP's leader anticipates a constitutional amendment approval soon22 minutes ago
-
Senator Samina Zehri, PM's aide Romina Khurshid agree to promote climate justice agenda31 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases surge with 97 new infections reported32 minutes ago
-
Amendment bill to be approved by cabinet today: Law Minister3 hours ago
-
Cabinet briefed on 26th Constitutional Amendment3 hours ago
-
Constitutional amendment draft to be presented in Cabinet today: Azam Tarar11 hours ago
-
PM given detailed briefing over 26th constitutional amendment11 hours ago
-
NA security tightened for Sunday's session, visitors entry restricted12 hours ago
-
Political parties reach on consensus on ‘Constitutional Amendment Draft’: Maulana Fazl12 hours ago