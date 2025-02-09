Open Menu

Shahid Imran Lauds Commerce Minister For Organizing 'Made In Pakistan' Exhibition In Jeddah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 12:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Regional Committee on food Shahid Imran on Sunday praised Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan for his successful efforts in organizing the "Made in Pakistan" single-country exhibition in Jeddah.

In a statement, Shahid Imran expressed the business community's pride in the Minister's long-awaited and judicious decision to host the event and hoped that similar exhibitions would be held in other emerging global markets. He emphasized that the exhibition marked a significant step in strengthening bilateral trade relations with Saudi Arabia, showcasing Pakistan’s industrial potential and opening new opportunities for economic collaboration.

Shahid Imran noted that the event was a testament to Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s visionary leadership and dedication to promoting Pakistani exports globally. It demonstrated Pakistan’s growing international presence and highlighted the country's commitment to fostering deeper economic ties with Saudi Arabia.

He added that the exhibition reflected the government's commitment to expanding trade and investment ties with Saudi Arabia through strategic economic initiatives. With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 attracting global business partners, he called it an opportune time for Pakistani entrepreneurs and investors to capitalize on the vast potential in the region.

