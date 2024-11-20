Open Menu

Shahid Iqbal, Aleem Shahab Appointed In EC KP In BPS 20

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Former Additional Director General in Election Commission, Shahid Iqbal and newly promoted from the post of Regional Election Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Aleem Shahab have assumed the charge as Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Admin) and Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Election), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively, in BPS-20.

Both the officers have practical expertise and outstanding knowledge in elections matters, said Media Coordination and Outreach Wing Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

