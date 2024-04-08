Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Approaches ECP For Registration Of His Own Party
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2024 | 06:07 PM
The latest reports say that the former prime minister has submitted necessary documents before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2024) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who also served as the prime minister, has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for registration of his own political party.
Abbasi submitted the necessary documents before the ECP for registration of the new political party.
He said that he would take part in the election under the auspices of his newly proposed party. He also emphasized compliance with the Election Act 2017 during the registration process.
The move by Abbasi follows similar actions by prominent figures within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), such as Jahangir Tareen and Pervez Khattak, who established their own political parties alongside numerous politicians formerly associated with PTI.
Jahangir Tareen founded the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in June of the previous year, while Pervez Khattak initiated the PTI Parliamentarians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), attracting a considerable number of defectors from their respective parties.
Abbasi who had differences with the PML-N did not take contested the 2024 general elections as he resigned from the party positions after Maryam Nawaz's appointment as senior vice-president and chief organizer in the previous year.
Abbasi earlier had served as the prime minister from August 2017 to May 2018.
