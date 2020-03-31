Shahid Khaqan Abbasi granted four week protective bail in NAB case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted four week protective bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary petroleum Arshad Mirza in a reference pertaining to illegal appointment of managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The court stopped National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the two accused for four weeks in the above matter.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on bail petitions of Abbasi and Mirza in NAB reference pertaining to misuse of powers.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioners' counsel Barrister Zafrullah pleaded before the bench that their clients were in Islamabad while an accountability court Karachi had issued arrest warrants against them.

He contended that his clients had not received any summon from the anti graft body regarding the reference, adding that they got the information through media.

The chief justice noted that currently the transport including the aircraft service was suspended in wake of coronavirus spread. The bench accepted the four week protective bail of the two accused and directed them to appear before the trial court Karachi during this period.