Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Indicted In LNG Reference

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi indicted in LNG reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court on Monday indicted former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused in LNG agreement corruption reference.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused appeared before the court.

The court read out the charges in presence of the accused persons who denied the all allegations against them. At this, the court summoned three prosecution witnesses including Abdul Rasheed Jokheo, Muhammad Hassan Bhati and Allah Nawaz on next hearing for testimony.

The court then adjourned the case till November 19.

Earlier, the defense lawyers told the court that their clients were facing problems to reach the court due to closure of roads and cellular service.

The counsel for Sheikh Imranul Haq requested the court to fix another day for indictment of accused and postpone it for at lease one week.

The court said then mark the attendances of six accused from Karachi through video link. Later, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused reached the court where charges were framed against them.

